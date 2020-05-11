Everything is not as it seems in Limerick family photos

BEFORE you ring the gardai about heinous health and safety breaches in the picture below; these photos are all staged!

Greg Sarzynski, his wife, Gosia, and their dote of a daughter, Robin, have been busy during lockdown in Murroe.

Greg, who describes himself as a self-taught photographer, has been creating photos as a future reminder of this strange time.

“It’s a family project. It is a funny project I am doing for the baby, so that we will have something for her and us in the future,” explained Greg, who is originally from Poland.

He is a photographic magician as the mask and joy-riding pictures aren’t what they seem.

“Photos like that needs to be planned and all the props prepared beforehand. So basically I have an idea. I then set it up the way it should be.

“For example, in the masks photo with the three of us sitting at the table I took each one separately. Then I blend them together in photoshop and avoid any markings when combining them,” said Greg.

They actually only have one sewing machine not that you would think it from looking at it. Images like these don’t take five minutes.

“It really depends. It usually takes up to two days. With this one it was half a day taking photos and setting things up. We needed to change the whole set-up at home, like moving the table from the kitchen to the living room as there is no space and then a few hours after to work on the photo.”

An added advantage was making some masks for themselves.

Greg calls the photo above “The minute Pandemic is over...”

Of course, the car is stationary and everybody is safe. Again, Greg took three different photos of himself, Gosia and their 17-month-old daughter Robin.

He put them together and used photoshop to give the impression that they are travelling at speed. Although one wonders what the neighbours thought as they peered out from behind their curtains!

It is the little details like the bottle of wine or Robin sitting on the pile of books in the masks photo that bring them to life.

What started as a collection of family memories for the future could gain Greg future employment.

“It’s a hobby but if I got any gigs from it then that would be great,” said Greg.

The last picture (above) is an Easter-themed one of Robin. There was no editing required in this lovely photo.

You can see more of Greg’s work on Instagram @gsphotoproduction or on Facebook @gs.gregphoto