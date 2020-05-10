Cocooning couple go viral with dance

A HEARTWARMING video of a local couple “hopping about the place” in their yard during lockdown has gone viral.

Over 192,000 people have tuned in to watch a three minute video of the Bedfords of Meelick stepping it out while under quarantine.

Anne and Martin Bedford who are both 68 haven’t left the house for seven weeks, under the strict instructions of their four children. But they are happy out in each other's company.

During one fine evening the week before last the couple, who have been married nearly 49 years, got a brainwave - well Anne did, and Martin indulged her.

“It all started out as a joke,” Anne told the Leader. “We were out gardening. We have a massive garden - it’s fantastic. Alan Titchmarsh wouldn’t get a look in. I absolutely love it. It’s a pleasure to sit here at the window and look out at it all. Every morning if the sun is shining you open back the blinds and it’s pure paradise. Martin had some music he had recorded and he brought his amplifier out. He is very good on the keyboard. I just said for the fun of it, ‘take a picture of the two of us dancing’. Then, all of a sudden, he said, ‘I’ll take a video, will I?’ I said ‘yeah, do, try’.”

Martin proceeded to tape his phone onto a tripod before pressing play on the tune Midnight and Moonlight which he had recorded.

The couple shared the footage of their fancy footwork - a three minute waltz -to the family WhatsApp group which includes their four children Jude, Michelle, Harriet and Martin,

“And of course he sent it to Harriet, the wrong person,” Anne laughed. “I call her Miss Facebook so that’s how it took off from there”.

The footage ended up on the I Love Limerick Facebook page and by this Tuesday it had been viewed a staggering 192,000 times,

“I don’t do Facebook at all. I’m hearing about it going viral,” said Martin. “There is only one virus, I said to Harriet, Covid-19. No, she said, Dad, it’s hits. Whose hitting I said?”

Martin has his keyboard in the porch where he plays music every night and Anne “might try and sing”.

The couple lived in Woodview near LIT for 12 years and then Martin bought the site in Meelick and built the house. “We are actually in lockdown for seven weeks because Harriet won’t allow us to go out or my son, who lives down the road from me, so she does all the grocery shopping or anything we need and my son drops up bits and pieces as well,” Anne explained.

The video of the couple who were married at the age of 20 has sparked plenty of fond memories among the public with many men and women recalling precious moments enjoying a little dance with their late husband or wife in their kitchen.

And even for Anne and Martin fond memories from the good old days have come flooding back, particularly for Anne who casts her mind back to the first night she laid eyes on Martin.

An only child from Clarecastle, Anne Maher had started working in The Queens Hotel in Ennis when one night some of the staff said they were getting the bus into the Stella Ballroom in Limerick.

“One of the guys said, ‘Do you want to come?’” she recalled. “Being an only child I wouldn’t be allowed to go anywhere very far so I said, ‘WelI, I wouldn’t be allowed’.”

His name was Martin Bedford from the parish of St Mary’s in Limerick and he had a scooter.

“He says to me ‘hop up there on the scooter and we’ll go down to your mother and I’ll ask her. We’ll mind you, we’ll look after you’.

“Off down we went and she allowed me to go. I was 16. I was overly protected.”

Walking into the Stella Ballroom, she says, “was amazing”.

“The first time for me being at a dance. You had the big silver ball in the middle of the ceiling going around. Oh my gosh, I had never seen anything like that before. So that was the night I met Martin.”

There was a phone box at that time in the hallway of The Queens Hotel so Anne gave Martin the phone number. “He got the top of a match out of a matchbox -he used to smoke back then - and wrote the number with it on the matchbox so he could phone me at work. And it took off from there.”

They were married four years later at the age of 20.

“We didn’t have any sense in those days,” Anne laughed.

The pair both have birthdays within two weeks of each other and will be 69 in July.

“We have had our ups and downs like everybody when you are rearing a family but we pulled through the whole thing and we are happy out.”