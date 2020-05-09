Limerick maternity uses tech to provide support

STAFF at University Maternity Hospital Limerick are using telephone and cloud computing technology to adapt mental health services for pregnant women and new mums who may be struggling as a result of social distancing restrictions.

Perinatal Mental Health Service leads at UMHL, Dr Mas Mahady, perinatal psychiatrist, and Maria Gibbons, mental health midwife manager, are issuing an urgent appeal for women during pregnancy and during the first 12 months after the birth of their babies, and who have concerns about their mental health, to be aware that help is very much at hand.

Maria Gibbons said: “The Perinatal Mental Health Service is operating as normal. You can be referred by your midwife, your doctor at the maternity hospital, or by your GP.”

Dr Mahady explained that even in normal circumstances, mental health presentations are common during pregnancy and the postpartum period, and some women may find the current socially distanced situation more stressful and anxiety-provoking.

“Anxiety or depression will not go away in a pandemic. In fact, without support from extended family and friends, some women will find things a lot more stressful at home,” Dr Mahady said.

He said pregnant women or new mums who feel anxious all the time, or are constantly experiencing a low or irritable mood, may well need help from a professional.

In line with the current social and physical distancing restrictions, the Perinatal Mental Health Service team at UMHL has reduced the amount of face to face contact, but used telephone and cloud computing technology for consultations.

“We’re using a software system that sends the patient a text message with a unique link for a secure video call. While it has taken a little getting accustomed to, it’s very user-friendly and very effective. It’s important that those women know that they can still contact their GP by telephone, and that we are accepting referrals from GPs. It’s important that they realise help is there at this time,” Dr Mahady explained.

“Mother-baby groups, and even baby massage classes, are being conducted via Zoom and Skype, among a range of other online services.,” Dr Mahady said.

The Mental Health and Community Support Services also continue to provide assessment, treatment and support for pregnant women, new mums and their families, and further information is available on these from GPs throughout the Mid-West.

The system encompasses a temperature detection unit, a calibration unit, and a laptop that displays the image of the people passing through the detection point.

Any visitor with a temperature detected in excess of 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be permitted on the hospital site.They will be provided with an information leaflet and advised to seek guidance from their GP.

The system has been generously donated to the hospital by Adare Manor and the McManus family. One detection point is already operational just beyond the hospital’s entrance lobby, and this will soon be complemented by further detection units in areas of high footfall.

Dr Sarah O'Connell, Infectious Diseases Consultant and Clinical Lead for COVID-19 at UL Hospitals Group, said: “This is an additional measure we have taken to try to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 at UHL, and we would like to thank all those involved in the introduction of this project.”

The skin temperature monitoring system is a safe, non-invasive thermal imaging process that has been calibrated to detect temperatures greater than 37.5 degrees Celsius.High temperature may be a sign of fever, which is a common symptom of Covid-19, and the system will help identify anyone with an elevated temperature — and possibly infected with Covid-19 — and prevent transmission of the infection within the hospital.

Members of the public attending a hospital appointment at UHL who are detected with a high temperature, will have their temperature rechecked manually. Patients whose temperature remains elevated will be asked to wait until clinicians assess the risk to the patient of not attending the scheduled appointment.

Any member of staff detected with a high temperature will be required to return home and contact their line manager after a manual temperature is taken.

Thermal imaging is a safe and non-invasive process, which involves no radiation. The system has been installed at UHL to reinforce a number of measures we have introduced to ensure a safe working and clinical environment for all patients and staff.

UL Hospitals Group would like to take this opportunity to thank the public of the Mid-West for their cooperation with the various measures we have introduced at UHL and across all of our sites, to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection.