Limerick TD starts campaign to purchase PPE

A LIMERICK TD has launched an online campaign to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff in a residential centre.

Deputy Niall Collins said he was approached for help by Rathfredagh Cheshire Home, located outside Newcastle West.

“This charity relies on its annual harvest fair day in July of every year to fundraise. However, this will not happen this year leaving them a massive shortfall of approximately €50,000,” said Deputy Collins.

He said Rathfredagh Cheshire Home is an excellent community based residential centre for people with both physical and neurological conditions.

“The staff provide superb care to their 28 clients and is currently Covid-19 free but the staff need more essential PPE gear,” said Deputy Collins.

He decided to set up a Go Fund Me page with an original target of €5,000.

“I have been blown away by the generosity of people. There have been donations of €100, €50, €20, €10. It is incredible at a time when money is tight. It reflects the esteem that Rathfredagh Cheshire Home, its staff and service users are held.

“As of this Monday, May 4, the total is over €6,700,” said Deputy Collins, who will leave the page open until the end of this week for people who may wish to support it. Log onto gofundme.com/f/ppe-gear-

urgently-needed to donate.

The Fianna Fail TD said staff of residential centres and nursing homes are on the frontline with hospitals in the war against Covid-19.

“The hours these people are working and sacrifices they are making is astounding while also putting themselves at risk. The very least they deserve is the proper protective equipment,” said Deputy Collins.

He has also assisted two Dromcollogher-based companies in joining together to make PPE. Total Plastic Solutions and Weener Plastics in Dromcollogher are making what they call the Limerick Visor.

To date thousands of these visors have been distributed to St Ita’s and St Catherine’s nursing homes, Milford Hospice, Ennis Road Care Facility and Rathfredagh Cheshire Home.