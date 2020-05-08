Outbreak ‘proves Direct Provision unfit for purpose’

SENATOR Paul Gavan says the reported outbreak of Covid-19 at Hanratty’s Hostel is “further proof the system of Direct Provision is not fit for purpose”.

He was speaking after a resident contacted Limerick Leader claiming there were a number cases in the Glentworth Street refugee centre.

​”It is very worrying, but the living conditions under the Direct Provision system where strangers often have to share rooms in cramped conditions always makes the spread of infection in such centres more likely,” the Sinn Fein senator said,”We know from Doras Luimni that residents in Hanratty’s are concerned and asking to be moved. I support the efforts of Doras to secure vacant accommodation at the University of Limerick, and would call on the Department of Justice to act without delay.”

The majority of the centre’s 100 residents – predominaltly asylum seekers – were assessed for the deadly condition last Wednesday, and a number of people returned positive tests the following day.

They were taken to isolation units on Thursday and Friday. ​

An ambulance, and a number of health workers, dressed in protective suits, were seen outside the centre/

A resident in the facility at Lower Glentworth Street - who did not wish to be identified - said: "We are scared. We are waiting to see if there any more results. I'm worried myself. Two people who tested positive come from my landing. So it's a big thing. I have an underlying condition too."

Testing was carried out after a number of residents expressed their concerns to management.

John Lannon, the director of the migrant rights organisation Doras Luimni said they have huge concerns at the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in Direct Provision centres.

"Many like Hanratty's are overcrowded, with people who are strangers to each other made to share rooms in cramped conditions, with little option throughout the centre for social distancing. We have been providing hand-sanitiser to residents since the beginning of the outbreak, but what needed to be done was to move people out to other accommodations around Limerick, at least for the duration of Covid-19, so that unrelated individuals are not sharing bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms," he said.

Doras Luimni had been looking at securing vacant university accommodation in an effort to reduce the number of people in a room. The Department of Justice did not comment.