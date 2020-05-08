Limerick pensioner to do 100,000 steps for Cliona’s Foundation

A 72-YEAR-OLD County Limerick man is stepping up to the mark by walking 100,000 steps to raise money for Cliona’s Foundation

John Loftus, Clarina, is approaching the 20th anniversary of a kidney transplant. He has represented Ireland at British, European and World Transplant games and shows no sign of slowing down.

John, throughout his life, has been exceptionally generous towards worthy causes. A man noted for giving back, using his uncanny ability of innovation and reinvention and by combining these qualities he came up with a novel idea.

He is going to walk the not inconsiderable distance of 100,000 steps in the week starting on Monday, May 11, while keeping safely within the 2km radius from his house. Encouraging him along the way will be his wife Trish, daughter Tara and grandson Jack.

John and supporters are hoping to raise funds for Cliona’s Foundation, a charity very close to his heart.

The Limerick-based charity provides financial support nationwide to families of seriously sick children to help with the non-medical costs of caring for their child. These costs can include but are not limited to accommodation, transport, car-parking, childcare and specialist equipment.

Cliona's have supported 782 families over the past 13 years including 36 already this year.

“We know that Cliona’s income has been severely diminished with the cancellation of numerous fundraising events and really need support to help them continue to relieve the financial pressure these families are under.

“This pressure is even more significant now for these families with reduced household income during this coronavirus crisis. I just want to do what I can to help Cliona’s continue their great work, which really makes a difference. If collectively we can raise enough to help a few families it would be just fantastic,” said John.

You can support Team John Loftus by donating online on his Go Fund Me page by searching for John Loftus or by contacting him at 087 2541126 or email john@midwestmentoring.ie