Limerick firm design state-of-the-art temperature-check system

STAFF at a Rathkeale firm have developed a state-of-the-art temperature-check system which is to be installed at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

With the monitoring of people’s body temperature set to become part of life in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, staff at Design Pro Automation have spent the last number of weeks putting together the machine.

Codenamed Auto-Temp, it uses infra-red technology to detect a person’s elevated body temperature from one’s tear-duct.

Chief executive Redmond McDonnell said: “It has a built-in thermal camera that allows for individuals to be scanned at the point of entry to the workplace. It gives visual results to the user and sends alerts based on the results captured. It can alert on-site security, it can alert HR departments if there’s an elevated body temperature.”

The company – which employs 55 in Rathkeale – is in talks to deploy the system at UHL over the next fortnight so clinicians can understand it better.

From there, it’s hoped that it will generate significant interest from other hospitals and private companies around the country, Mr McDonnell said.

He added: “The market for Auto-Temp is far and wide. You can have it for employee access to manufacturing sites, employee access to office sites. You could have it for airport screening.”

What makes Auto-Temp stand apart from other temperature checks, Mr McDonnell says is that it’s an “individual temperature check” and exactly follows the ISO standard for fever screening unlike some of the other solutions on the market.

Other screening services such as crowd screening solutions, he says might give “false readings” based on the conditions a person might have just experienced, for example if they had run to work or been in a hot car or conversely could be susceptible to cold outside temperatures.”

“There is a risk that other solutions may give employees a false sense of security, this is dangerous territory for employers. Auto-temp overcomes this risk with the methodology used to take the temperature reading and does takes this reading within one second of looking into the screen,” Mr McDonnell said.

Like other firms, Design Pro has had to pivot it’s business to react to the new normal.

The development required for this new product has meant DesignPro has managed to maintain employment.