Limerick Gardai deliver pizza and treats to nursing homes

GARDAI in Newcastle West have teamed up with local retailers and food businesses in recent weeks to deliver sweets and treats to frontline healthcare workers across the district.

Observing social and physical distancing guidelines, the initiative, which was led by Garda Mick McNamara saw gardai collect the various items which they then delivered to nursing homes, care facilities and community hospitals.

“The best of people has emerged since this crisis began and their inventiveness and the coming up of good ideas has been fantastic,” said Sergeant Gary Thompson who has thanked all those who supported the initiative.

“Basically what happened is that Garda McNamara was talking away to the local vintners and we decided that we would get some pizza and treats to feed the frontline workers. We gathered a few euro and got the pizza and we went around to all the supermarkets in Newcastle West who all donated some confectionary and other treats,” he added.

Having gathered all the various treats, garda then divided them up before delivering it to the various locations – to the delight of healthcare workers and those they are caring for.

“Mick McNamara and his colleagues got this going and we had great support from the vintners and all the local shops so it’s fantastic,” added Sgt Thompson.

The initiative was supported and sponsored by the Newcastle West Branch of the Vintners Federation, Ballygowan and a variety of local retailers including: Sheahan’s Stores, Homesavers, Pizza Point, Garvey’s Centra, Dooley’s Supervalu, Aldi, Lidl and Tesco.