New sewage plant needed for Limerick

PROPOSALS for a new sewerage plant for Askeaton is a matter of urgency, after another “serious health issues involving raw sewage,” last week, according to local councillor, Kevin Sheahan.

“I was cocooning myself, under the government guidelines but my phone was hopping as raw sewage was running down the street and up onto the footpaths in the middle of Askeaton,” said Cllr Sheahan.

He said he was inundated with calls after "the manhole cover was lifted by a surge of raw sewage at West Square. I am told it was flowing down the street and into the Deel River," he said.

Cllr Sheahan, who could not leave his house due to Covid-19 restrictions said the first incident occurred on Tuesday last and he had to make calls to Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council.

"The bureaucracy is unbelievable. Anyway, on Tuesday the Council workers, as agents for Irish Water turned up to sort out the mess. But on Wednesday morning I am told there was another eruption and that the sewage is up onto the footpaths again," he added.

"I am told it was because of the heavy rain, but whatever the reason Askeaton urgently needs work on a new sewerage system. It has been on government agendas for years, but all we got was promises, and no action," said Cllr Sheahan.