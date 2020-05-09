Limerick Holy Communion brings out Nana’s ‘happy tears’

EMMA Walsh couldn’t make her Holy Communion but she could make her granny smile.

Maimie Ryan shed happy tears at her beautiful granddaughter's unique Holy Communion celebration, due to coronavirus.

Emma, aged eight, from Hospital, was due to celebrate the sacrament with all her classmates in Scoil Íosagáin on Sunday, April 26.

But the small matter of a global pandemic wasn’t going to stop big sister Louise still making the day a special one.

“We used my room as the hairdressers and beauty parlour. I got her a little champagne glass with orange juice and a strawberry on top. I did her hair. We said we would have to make a big fuss of her. She really enjoyed it,” said Louise.

There was no point staying at home in her stunning dress with glitter detail and veil, so they strolled down the road to see grandmother, Maimie, through the glass.

“From a distance you could see nana’s tears flowing,” said Louise. The emotive photo captures what many grandparents and grandchildren are experiencing currently. Emma, a daughter of Mark and the late Michelle, then went to the graveyard.

“We actually passed the church so in a sense we had the church aspect of the day as well. She went to visit mammy to say a few little prayers. Home then, where we had a lot of sweets and cake, a bit of music and a singsong,” said Louise, who is a brilliant big sister to Emma and Darren, 10.

“It was making the best of a bad situation. She might have to get a new dress now because she is growing so fast! We bought that one in February,” she added.

Emma said she really misses her granny,

“I miss her lovely dinners, the hugs that she gives me and her funny jokes,” she said.

But Emma did give her a boost by surprising Maimie in her finery.

“My nana loved it so much she started crying, but I think they were happy tears,” said Emma, who can’t wait to get a big hug from her granny once this is all over.

The second class pupil hopes she will get to make her first Holy Communion “some day” with all her friends.

“I am sad that I can’t spend it with my class but I got to have a small celebration with my family. I miss school so much and my teacher Mrs McNamara,” said Emma, who asks everyone to stay at home to “help all our frontline workers that are working very hard at this time”.