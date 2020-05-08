Urban-rural divide confirmed by Limerick marriage statistics

THE urban – rural divide that exists in Limerick has been laid bare by new figures which show there were almost five times the number of Catholic church weddings in county Limerick last year compared to the city.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 778 marriages took place in Limerick during 2019 – with more than half of them taking place in towns and villages across the county,

Of the 366 marriages which were celebrated in the city last year, more than three quarters (266) were civil ceremonies while just 67 were Catholic ceremonies.

In contrast, 323 (79%) of the 411 marriages in the county were Catholic ceremonies while just 18 were civil ceremonies.

According to the CSO, there was also a stark contrast in the number of same-sex marriages in Limerick during 2019 when it comes to city versus county.

Of the 20 same-sex marriages celebrated in Limerick last year, 19 took place at venues in the city while just one took place in the county.

The figures show there were 17 were civil ceremonies while three were Humanist ceremonies.

Eleven of the same-sex couples who got married were female while nine were male.

While the majority of marriage in ceremonies in Limerick continue to be Catholic or civil, there were 105 marriages last year which were not.

Of those, 51 were carried out by the Humanist Association of Ireland; 25 by the Spiritualist Union of Ireland while eight were Church of Ireland ceremonies.

According to the CSO, 21 marriage ceremonies were associated with other religious denominations.

Nationally, the figures show the average age of grooms who got married last year was 36.8 while the average age of brides was 34.8.

For same-sex marriages, the average age of men was 39.8 while the average age of women was 39.3.