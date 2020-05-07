Those who dumped rubbish outside Limerick graveyard are 'morally bankrupt'

THE MINORITY who have flagrantly ignored the two km rule to dump their rubbish around County Limerick have been described as “morally bankrupt”.

Just one of many instances is this rubbish(pictured) left outside Abington cemetery in Murroe. One local told the Leader her mother and generations of her family are buried in the graveyard.

“I visit there often and it usually gives me comfort. I cannot tell you how upset and annoyed I was on so many levels when I saw this mess. If we cannot respect the dead and their place of rest... I’m furious.

“Clearly, someone has done a lockdown clear-out. How did they decide that the best place for their rubbish was outside a graveyard gate? Seriously. How morally bankrupt do you have to be to do the like? So disrespectful to the souls at rest and to their families.

“Not to mention making a mockery of all the volunteers who work tirelessly for the upkeep of our community. I feel sorry for them. How they keep going in the face of this kind of ignorance, I don’t know. Hopefully, the council can do something to track down the culprits,” they said.

Local councillor, John Egan said it was “nothing short of disgraceful to disrespect those who have gone before us in this manner”.

A council spokesperson confirmed that there has been a slight increase in complaints about illegal dumping by people across Limerick city and county.

“Crews from the council are working to remove the illegal dumping, clean up the site and will be looking at prosecutions provided there is sufficient evidence.

“It is particularly disappointing that a certain cohort of people believe they can just dump their rubbish for others to pick up. They have no regard for their communities, and the wider environment by discarding their rubbish inappropriately. Especially at a time when the council must prioritise essential services for the people of Limerick,” said the spokesperson.

Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said some €1 million in funding will be given to local authorities to combat a “worrying rise” in illegal dumping during the Covid-19 emergency.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has developed an anti-dumping Initiative to work in partnership with Limerick City and County Council and community organisations in developing appropriate enforcement responses and carrying out clean-up operations in Limerick.

“Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, there has been a reported rise in illegal dumping, particularly as people clean out their houses and sheds and are using recycling banks more frequently during the pandemic.

“There are many environmental problems and health risks caused by illegal dumping and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure waste is disposed of in the correct fashion.

“Waste removal and the installation of CCTV or other monitoring and surveillance equipment will be among the activities supported with funds from the anti-dumping initiative,” said Deputy O’Donnell.

Since the introduction of the anti-dumping Initiative in 2017, funding of €6.3 million has been provided which has supported over 700 projects across all 31 local authorities and removed 10,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste. This is in addition to the €7.4 million annual enforcement grant.