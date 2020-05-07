Further delays to West Limerick gas project

PROPOSALS for a multi-million euro liquid gas terminal in north Kerry have hit a fresh blow after an intervention by the European Court.

Friends of the Environment Ireland initiated an appeal to the High Court against a decision made by An Bord Pleanala to extend the planning permission up to 2023 for the Shannon LNG project, which could bring up to 50 permanent jobs, and 500 building roles.

The High Court then sought direction from the European Court of Justice.

And in a decision announced late last week, its advocate general Julianne Kolkott said the national appeals body should have sought an up-to-date environmental impact study before extending the project’s planning permission.

Friends of the Irish Environment had challenged the ruling from An Bord Pleanala which would have seen permission extended for the terminal near Ballylongford by five years up to 2023 without a new study.

It means New Frontiers, which is the latest company behind the huge project, will likely have to submit to an environmental probe if it wants an extension of planning permission.

As of now, it cannot proceed.

Ms Kolkott’s decision means that the case will have to go back to the Irish High Court, which sought the advocate general’s opinion on the issue in the first place.

In a statement this week, Friends of the Irish Environment welcomed the opinion and added they hope “the final court decision would affirm the important points of law outlined.”

Fears have already been raised that the controversial gas-pipe project may not happen if the Green Party enters government.

In its list of 17 questions – which many have seen as red-line issues – it has asked whether the next government would cease the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure.

Local Green Party TD Brian Leddin told the Limerick Leader last week if this project went ahead “it would leave Ireland in last place in Europe in terms of its reduction in gas emissions.”

But Fianna Fail deputy Niall Collins criticised the “uninformed commentary” surrounding the LNG project, and said it is “key to underpinning our energy security supply into the future.”

Since the Shannon LNG scheme was announced way back in 2006, the project has been beset with delays, with the Safety Before LNG campaign group playing a big part.

They highlight the damage the project would do to the local environment around the Shannon Estuary, with its spokesperson Johnny McElligott previously warning the scheme could pave the way for fracking in Ireland – or at the very least the import of fracked gas.

Fracking sees a high-pressure water mixture drilled into rocks to release gas inside. But environmentalists warn potentially carcinogenic chemicals used may escape and contaminate groundwater around a site.

But many are in favour, pointing to a potential need for this system to copper-fasten Ireland’s gas network supply into an uncertain future, with Russia increasingly holding the key to oil. The boost in terms of jobs has also been a major factor, with the Tarbert Development Association in favour.