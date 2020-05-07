Limerick's Milk Market could be first ‘open air cafe’

FINE Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan says the Milk Market could become the city’s first open air cafe, as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Cllr O’Sullivan, a member of the market trustees, acknowledged for market traders and management, the reopening of the market itself must be a priority, “this will have zero social or leisure element.”

“However, when it is time for cafés to open, I believe the public would welcome an open air city centre café with socially distant measures as we work to restore public confidence and entice more people back into the city,” she argued.

The northside member said the Friday and Sunday markets have operated similar to this in the past, with the addition of sufficient social distancing and cleansing measures, our Milk Market could play an important role in getting the city centre moving again.

Based in Mungret Street, the Milk Market has been closed since mid-March following the onset of Covid-19.

Management at the facility have yet to publicly set a date for re-opening. It normally operates on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.