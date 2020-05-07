New president elected at the Shannon Chamber

WELL-KNOWN Limerick businessman Stephen Keogh has been appointed as president of the Shannon Chamber.

Stephen Keogh, the managing partner of Sellors LLP, which is based in Glentworth Street in Limerick City, succeeds outgoing president Mary Considine, who heads up the Shannon Group.

She served a two-year term as president.

A commercial lawyer who hold a degree in accounting and finance from Trinity College Dublin, Mr Keogh is a managing partner at Sellors LLP, which has a base here and in the capital.

A resident of Clonlara, he sits on numerous boards and committees and advises in a variety of business sectors.

He’s married to Pippa and has four young children.

A director of Shannon Chamber since 2012, he has held the positions of company secretary and latterly vice president before acceding to his new role a president.

As a director he has worked closely with chamber chief executive Helen Downes and brings a combination of his professional expertise and his broad practical business experience to his role as president.

Shannon Chamber chief executive Helen Downes said: “The selection of Mr Keogh as president is a natural progression in his tenure as a board member. His guidance and contribution as a director has been invaluable and his cumulative wealth of experience will enable him to steer the board as we work to deliver on a very wide range of programmes to benefit our 300 member companies and the region as a whole. He is the first president to assume the role via a virtual board meeting, given the current requirement to work remotely. I look forward to working with him remotely in the short term and hopefully in person in the medium to long term.” Eoin Gavin, managing director, Eoin Gavin Transport is the new vice president.