Dolans Limerick planning to reschedule 'Dockland Series' for 2021

'Dolans Presents' have today announced that the 'Live at the Docklands' series of gigs will not take place this year. All confirmed gigs are now in the process of being rescheduled for 2021.

Speaking this morning, promoter Neil Dolan said: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s recently announced exit strategy, we are not in a position to bring the Live at the Docklands series to Limerick, as planned, this June.

The concept of the Live at the Docklands series was devised to ensure that Limerick’s events calendar was further enhanced, ensuring an annual boost to the city both culturally and economically.

With heavy hearts we have had no alternative but to take this decision based on the advice from HSE and central government.

However, it is our hope that all our loyal customers will retain their tickets for our rescheduled dates in 2021 and join us for a hell of a celebration next year”.

Dolans have also confirmed that all original tickets for these rescheduled dates remain valid.

This year’s Live at the Docklands series was set to coincide with Dolans’ 25th anniversary celebrations in Limerick.

The Dolans team introduced the series in Limerick last year, an event that saw thousands of concert goers celebrate some of the best Irish and International acts on the banks of the River Shannon.

Mick Dolan of Dolans Presents said: “By joining with the nation and putting our business on hold, we are saving the lives of our fellow citizens. On behalf of the Dolans team we offer our sincere sympathy to all the relatives and friends of those who have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

2020 was to be a year that was all about celebration for us as we reached the milestone of 25 years since opening in Limerick. Instead, our celebrations have been put on hold as a result of the most serious public health emergency in over 100 years.

In a nutshell, Live at the Docklands 2020 will now become Live at the Docklands 2021. We will be confirming rescheduled dates over the coming weeks. Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the 2021 shows, and your support will make a huge difference in helping us to secure the future of the Live at the Docklands series during these difficult and uncertain times”, he added.

“Dolans hope all its customers recognise that the decision made today is in the interest of the health and wellbeing of citizens.

As a small local family business with strong roots in the local community we value and welcome your continued support. We look forward to welcoming you again to Dolans and wish you and your families all the very best over the coming weeks”, Mick Dolan added.

Confirmed dates for the rescheduled Live at the Docklands series in 2021 will be announced shortly. The Dolans Presents team will be contacting ticket holders with full details on individual shows over the coming weeks.

Dolans wish to thank all the artists, funders, friends and audiences for their patience and understanding during these very challenging times.