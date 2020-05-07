Limerick hurlers quizzed about ‘quashed’ summons

MEMBERS of the Limerick senior hurling panel have been “contacted and questioned” about the alleged quashing of speeding summons and other similar offences, it has been claimed by a high profile garda officer.

Superintendent Eamon O’Neill, who has been suspended from the force for almost a year, says he believes detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI) have questioned hurlers as they are seeking to “find some material on which to hang an allegation” against him.

The 53-year-old, who has served most of career in the Limerick division, has initiated legal proceedings against the Garda Commissioner and the State over what he claims are “preposterous and mischievous” allegations against him.

He was suspended on May 17, 2019 immediately after he was released from garda custody having been arrested the previous day on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

No charges have been preferred and his suspension has been extended on several occasions by the Garda Commissioner.

Supt O’Neill, who was part of the Limerick senior hurling backroom team during the historic 2018 All-Ireland campaign, says he has “first-hand knowledge” of players being questioned by detectives attached to the NBCI.

“This is not merely speculation on my part. I have first-hand knowledge of this occurring. This cannot be refuted and it clearly amounts to a trawl for some information that may implicate or disparage me in a disciplinary setting,” he stated in a sworn affidavit which was opened at the High Court.

Supt O’Neill, who joined An Garda Siochana nearly 30 years ago, was arrested at his home in County Clare on May 16, 2019 before being taken to Athlone garda station where he was questioned over allegations that he leaked confidential information and was in the presence of another senior officer who allegedly snorted cocaine while at a pub in Limerick.

The plaintiff, who is seeking to have his suspension lifted, has described the interview process as “shambolic” and he has taken issue with the manner of his arrest.

“I was awoken to discover several men in my bedroom. I say, I went into a deep state of shock and distress. I say I was trembling. I experienced an extreme form of palpable fear,” he states in his affidavit.

“Despite the intensity of the shock to which I had been subjected, I did notice that the garda members kept pressure on me to get dressed and get out. I was not even allowed brush my teeth. When I was taken downstairs, I saw that there were many more gardai in my home.”

Supt O’Neill, who was attached to Roxboro Road garda station up to his arrest and suspension, says he believes attempts are being made to justify the "wild and completely disproportionate manner” in which his arrest and suspension was handled.

“The circumstances of my arrest and detection were distasteful and were deliberately contrived to exercise a form of extreme intimidation. No regard was had to my record of unblemished service to the State and any possibility of my innocence,” he says.

Supt O'Neill insists he fully co-operated with the investigation in relation to the alleged leaking of confidential information and argues the failure of the Garda Commissioner to establish the truth is inexcusable.

He has also criticised what, he claims, was the deliberate leaking of information to the media following his arrest.

Extracts from the affidavit

HUMILIATED: “The circumstances of my arrest and detention were distasteful and were deliberately contrived to exercise a form of extreme intimidation. No regard was had to my record of unblemished service to the State and any possibility of my innocence. I say I was humiliated beyond belief. I felt violated. After a period of time, I was taken to the custody area where I was photographed, fingerprinted and a DNA sample was taken from me. I was terrified and feared injustice.”

LISTENING DEVICE: “I say and believe the general gist of what is alleged to have occurred, arises from an alleged communication between this deponent and the aforementioned Garda X. In that regard, it would seem that I have, reputedly, reported the existence of a listening device in Garda X’s car. It would seem that investigating gardai believed that I had telephoned Garda X and advised him of the device. Despite the fact that the NBCI have not been precise and have made a very broad allegation, I can be precise. I say that I never informed Garda X of the presence of a listening device in his car. Simply put, I was not aware at any time of device in a his car or elsewhere. I did not therefore phone him of contact him in any manner whatsoever to alert him.”

HEALTH: “I say that I have suffered profoundly as a consequence of the manner in which this matter has been manager. I say I have been subjected to a completely false allegation of a most serious kind…..Whilst attempting to remain positive, the persistence of time and the failure to establish my innocence in good time or at all caused my health to deteriorate significantly.”