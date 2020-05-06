TD Maurice Quinlivan raises concerns over safety of Limerick workers

Workers need clarity on what protections they will have, and businesses need to know how they can prepare to alter their working spaces to make it safe for their employees.

This was emphasised by Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan in the Dail last week

He called on Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys to outline her plans to ensure workers will be safe when they do return to work.

"Will businesses be legally obliged to provide hand sanitizer, Perspex glass, and other protective equipment? What legal protections will workers have if employers do not provide these," he asked, "We are expecting to hear soon when some sectors will be returning to work, but this has to be done in a safe manner."

He said employers need to know whether they have the right conditions in place for those who are continuing to work or hope to return to work. We are also engaging with the unions and employers so as to have their input," she said.

In response, Ms Humphreys said the government is preparing a document around worker protection shortly.

"It will include specific guidance around how to implement physical distancing in the workplace, respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene. We are working closely with the HSE and the HSA to ensure we have those guidelines, as it is important for employees and.

Deputy Quinlivan used his first speech since re-election to the Dail to heap praise on front-line workers at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Mr Quinlivan also said the coronavirus pandemic has raised the need for government to support the HSE and its staff "all year round".

"When this crisis passes, it’s vital the investment and proper staffing levels needed for University Hospital Limerick are provided, as we don’t want a return to the massive waiting lists and trolley numbers," he told a socially-distanced sitting of Dail Eireann.