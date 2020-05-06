Memorabilia sought to mark Ardnacrusha centenary

The Shannon Hydro-Electric Scheme was one the first major developments by the Irish Free State in the 1920s. It played a pivotal role in the development of Ireland in the 20th Century, and paved the way for the social, economic, and industrial development of Ireland.

During the construction of the plant, approximately 4,000 Irish and 1,000 German men lived and worked on-site at Ardnacrusha. Today, almost 100 years on, the Hunt Museum want to collect and share their stories. Working with the ESB Archives, Europeana, EuropeanExpo2020, the Hunt Museum Docents and Friends, hope to collect and share stories, artifacts and memorabilia relating to the Shannon Scheme.

Jill Cousins, Director of the Hunt Museum said: “We are asking anyone with connections to the Shannon Scheme at Ardnacrusha and their descendents to dig out the memorabilia they have of the experience and tell us the accompanying stories. They, or their relatives, may have been involved in the building of the dam, or involved in the set-up, or worked in the power station.

Objects might be photos, diaries, letters, drawings, tools used, the hat worn, reminiscences of the first time you had electricity in your house or school, commemorations of workers involved in the whole Shannon Hydro-Electric Scheme. The objects collected become part of 'Europe At Work' - a collection of stories and digital objects about working in Europe made available to all on the Europeana website.

Normally these collection days take place in cultural institutions where stories are recorded and associated materials are photographed but with the current need for social distancing and staying at home, people will now be able to share their material online or work with a volunteer using Facetime, WhatsApp, Hangouts, Skype or by telephone to record their stories.

“We will start calling people who have contacted us from Thursday 8th May, and are hoping to host a physical collection day and lunchtime lecture on the Shannon Scheme with Deirdre McParland, Senior Archivist, ESB Archives, on Saturday, 26 September 2020,” explained Jill.











