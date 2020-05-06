Cycle-logical: A community bicycle repair workshop at Limerick’s Kennedy Park

A COMMUNITY bike repair workshop will take place on Limerick’s southside this weekend.

Keen cyclists from Kennedy Park and the surrounding areas are encouraged to saddle up to the car park outside Our Lady Queen of Peace Church from three o’clock this Sunday afternoon.

Here, cycling expert Tim Hourigan, who lives in the area, will host a special , socially-distanced event, with the aim to persuade people to get on their bikes while Limerick’s streets are so quiet.

“I want to help get as many adults and kids back on their bikes, to get more people cycling, which ​also has benefits for physical and mental health, and dealing with boredom,” he said.

While many people may dread going into the shed and digging out a bike not used in ages, Tim says many cycles like this don’t need much effort to get back up and running.

“​Most bikes that haven't been used in a while just need a bit of lubrication, adjustment, and maybe some new gear or brake cables. These are small jobs that people can do themselves with a few pointers and simple tools,” he said.

”I want to help people to do the basic maintenance to keep their bikes on the road, to know what they can fix themselves and what they might need to bring to the local bike shop.”

In an effort to ensure people are kept at least two metres apart, Tim will be outlining circles on the church car park.

All are welcome to attend the free bike workshop.

You can find out more information on it by searching for the Kennedy Park residents group on Facebook.