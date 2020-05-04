BREAKING: Three new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick, as fatalities grow to 1,319 nationally

A FURTHER three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick this Monday evening – bringing the total in the county to 583.

Nationally, 16 more people with the condition have now died, meaning sadly some 1,319 people are confirmed to have lost their lives from coronavirus across the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today notified of 266 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, meaning there's now 21,772 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The average age of the confirmed cases is 49 years, with 2,840 of the more than 21,700 cases being hospitalised.

Some 6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers.