Limerick hospital has highest number of suspected Covid-19 cases in the country — 60 await results

SIXTY people who are suspected of having Covid-19 are awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick — the highest figure in a hospital across the country.

UHL is followed by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin which has 21 suspected cases.

A further 41 patients who are confirmed to have Covid-19 are currently receiving treatment at UHL which is the largest figure in a hospital outside of Dublin.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Saturday reveal there was one new confirmed case in the hospital on Saturday.

As of 6.30pm on Saturday there were eight patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another two patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

Sixteen new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across Limerick on Saturday evening – bringing the total number in the county and city to 564.