41 patients with Covid-19 in University Hospital Limerick — eight in intensive care

THERE are 41 patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick, eight of whom are in intensive care.

A further 27 patients are awaiting test results at the hospital to ascertain whether they have the disease or not.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Friday reveal there were three new confirmed cases in the hospital on Friday alone.

As of 6.30pm on Friday there were eight patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another four patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick on Friday evening – bringing the total number in the city and county to 548.