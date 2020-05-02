Attempt made to use stolen PSC card at Limerick post office

GARDAI are investigating an incident during which a man attempted to fraudulently claim social welfare payments.

They were alerted to the incident after the intended recipient was informed another individual had presented at his local post office with his PSC card.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, reported to gardai that his wallet was missing but he couldn’t say whether he had lost it or if it had been stolen. The property in his wallet included his Public Services Card,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“When he went to collect his social welfare payment he was informed by the post office staff member that a male had been in earlier attempting to collect his money with the lost or stolen card,” she added.

Because the PSC had been reported missing, it was no longer effective and the male left empty handed.

Gardai are advising people to ensure any cards and valuables are kept secure at all times and to immediately inform the authorities if they are missing or stolen.