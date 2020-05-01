Unions in Limerick show solidarity to front-line workers

TRADE unions in Limerick and across the nation joined together this week to commemorate the workers who are at the front-line of the Covid-19 fight.

As part of workers memorial day, Limerick Trades Council president was one of many representatives lighting candles.

He journeyed to University Hospital Limerick, where nurses and doctors are fighting the deadly condition around-the-clock.

“We want to show our support for these brave and courageous workers, with little option but to continue to work with the public, in order to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads. Therefore, it is imperative that we in the trade union movement continue to watch their backs and ensure that when at work they are kept as safe as possible, through the use of proper PPE, strict workplace procedures and a co-operative public to ensure they remain healthy,” he said.

Mr McNamara said it’s not just doctors and nurses who are deserving of praise – the workers of cleaners and retail staff through the lockdown should raise the discussion on improved rates of pay for these workers.

“We want to thank workers everywhere for all that they have done and continue to do to ensure that we, and our families, are kept safe and healthy during this pandemic. And how best to thank all our workers than to ensure they are paid a decent wage, enjoy good working terms and conditions, including health and safety protocols, and have access to adequate trade union representation,” he said, “This will continue to be our focus when the restrictions are eased and we slowly re-emerge into the working world.”

Workers memorial day takes place on Tuesday, April 28 each year, its aim to commemorate those who have died or been injured in the course of their work, and this year especially, to highlight the ongoing work of those who remain exposed to the dangers of the current pandemic.

President, Michael D Higgins, supported the day with a speech and wreath-laying ceremony, broadcast from Áras an Uachtaráin, followed by a video message from Patricia King, the general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

People around the country were also encouraged to light a candle and post a picture of it online to remember colleagues, friends and family who have died during this pandemic.