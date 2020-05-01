Deep clean of Limerick city centre

LIMERICK City and County Council is taking advantage of the empty streets to give the centre a deep clean.

Footfall in Limerick’s streets has collapsed for the time being as people remain in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has meant the local authority has instigated a programme of deep cleaning street surfaces, street furniture and bins.

Council staff and contractors are going street by street in the core city centre area to give the public realm a deep cleanse.

The council says normally this kind of work can inconvenience the public and business owners in the centre.

Deep cleans have been completed in Thomas Street, Catherine Street and Little Catherine Street with contractors set to move onto Bedford Row, Sarsfield Street, William Street and Cruises Street shortly.

It’s planned that further deep cleaning of the core city centre area will take place later this year.