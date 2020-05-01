'I’m angry and disappointed’: Limerick’s May Eve bonfires slammed

THERE has been criticism of Limerick’s traditional May Eve bonfires, with a councillor saying it’s “unfair” on front-line services during the pandemic.

Labour member Conor Sheehan says he’s “angry and disappointed” in people after it emerged members of the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended a dozen such fires in the city last night.

“Our Gardai and fire services are under enough pressure as it is without being called out to deal with this sort of nonsense,” he said, “I received numerous calls from constituents in Garryowen and St Mary’s Park concerned about people gathering and bringing out rubbish to burn.”

He said that in normal times, he can accept the tradition of the May Eve bonfire.

But right now, with the emergency services under extreme pressure due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it is not the time to be lighting up.

Cllr Sheehan added many people use the bonfires as an opportunity to dispose of household waste.

He said the charred remains of these will put council staff at risk at a time when they are being asked to not collect huge bags of rubbish for fear of cross-contamination.

“They will now have to put their own personal safety at risk in order to go out and sift through large amounts of potentially contaminated household waste,” he said, “These people went out and used this an excuse to burn household waste when the vast majority of us are at home doing our best to get through this crisis by adhering to the guidelines.”

He commended the work of An Garda Siochana who prevented a number of bonfires being lit.

Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service attended bonfires from 7pm last evening.

Officers attended scenes at Crecora Avenue, Carew Park, the North Claughan Road, Singland Crescent, Lee Estate, Fairview Crescent, Old Clare Street, Garryowen, Rhebogue Meadows and Kilmurry Court.