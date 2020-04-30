Give the Rosary a go, urges Bishop of Limerick

THE Bishop of Limerick has asked family to consider “giving the Rosary a go” for the month of May.

This Friday begins the traditional month of Marian devotion, and the leader of the Catholic Church in Limerick wants to see people follow up their reconnection with the Church by creating a new link with the decades of the Hail Mary.

He pointed out that May is the month traditionally dedicated to Mary, the ‘mother of family’, and asked that the public accepts Pope Francis’ invitation to rediscover the Rosary in the coming month.

From this Friday at 8pm, the Bishop will be reciting the Rosary in Mount St Alphonsus Church, Limerick.

It will be streamed via the webcam on novena.ie.

Pope Francis has also offered two prayers that he’ll be saying along with the Rosary this May and they can be found on line.

“I want to invite everyone, either as a family or individually, to take up the Rosary and to give it a go. A definite positive of us staying at home is that families are praying more and they have the resource of the Internet to help them, including with the Rosary this coming month,” he said.

“For all the trials and tribulations of the coronavirus, it has led to a huge reappreciation of family, not least with parents stepping off the spinning wheel that has generated huge work-life imbalance. I’m hearing so much about parents getting to do things with their children that they haven’t had the opportunity to before and children are really benefiting from this. Parents are benefiting from this,” Dr Leahy added.

“I’m hearing of adult children developing a deeper connection with their parents as this mutual need brings us back to some wonderful basics and closer to each other. Mary is the mother of family and she is the Queen of Peace and, with May the traditional month of devotion to her, we have an opportunity to turn to her this month so that families can pray together and pray for peace in their families at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the Limerick Diocese has revealed that visitors to the St. John’s Cathedral website for streamed midday Masses have increased seven-fold January to April, with 3,267 people watching Mass live from the Cathedral in April, and thousands more engaging with other streamed Masses across the diocese. Limerick Diocese’s website had double the traffic in the month gone by compared to January, while social media following is also close to being double what it was three months ago.

Prayer and the Rosary, Bishop Leahy said, does not always come easy.

“Some days it’s easier than others to say the Rosary but, like in all good relationships, you’ve got to work at your friendship with God, with Jesus, with Mary. Saying the Rosary certainly helps you a lot. It’s worth trying and keeping at it,” he concluded.