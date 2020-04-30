Hunt Museum helps Limerick kids

EVEN though most children cannot go to school, the learning should not stop.

That’s the view of the Hunt Museum, which has made lots of educational resources available online for its education week, which takes place until tomorrow. Various resources are available through its web site www.huntmuseum.com.

To try to help teachers and parents trying to source curriculum based material during Covid19, the Hunt Museum has turned several of its schools workshops into freely available online resources.

These include a post primary Junior Cycle costume research and design project which students complete using our virtual tours of the best costume goes to... exhibition; the designed Three Muses programme resource primary school students to explore and creatively respond to artworks and objects across the Hunt Museum, the Limerick City Gallery of Art and Limerick Museum collections.

Donncha O’Treasaigh, the Hunt Museum board member and director of schools with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board said: “in spite of the restrictions of Covid-19, the Hunt Museum has worked extremely hard to compliment the great work of schools in remote and distance learning by harnessing the creativity of our young people to get involved in a range of exciting and fun activities. Each of these is carefully designed to add to the existing curriculum at both primary and post-primary levels.”

He added: “The board of the Hunt Museum is particularly proud of the impact the education team has on weaving a contemporary tapestry map of resources that young people in our region enjoy and find interesting – linking particularly with the rich heritage of the Hunt Museum and its collection.”

Elsewhere, kids can tackle some of the art challenges in the print friendly Lockdown with Limerick Artists activity pack, which are designed by some famous local artists, including John Shinnors and Sam Walsh, as well as emerging artists.

Children can create a family totem pole, use toilet roll inserts to make a sausage dog or even recreate a view of their garden using pointillism, a painting technique used by neo-impressionist artists, such as Georges-Pierre Seurat. It also features colouring pages that can be enhanced with glitter and paint, or fur and feathers.

For more information, check out www.huntmuseum.com