Limerick's Green Ribbon month goes online

NORMALLY in May, the summer night skies in Limerick are lit up green as part of the national SeeChange month.

The campaign highlights the need to openly chat about mental health issues, and promote a healthy and open attitude to the issue, while reducing the stigma.

Except this isn’t like any normal May, with Ireland likely to still be on some form of lockdown for the month.

Rather than holding physical events through the month, the initiative’s organiser here in Limerick, Amanda Clifford is encouraging people to go online and share their experiences of what Green Ribbon month means to them.

“This year due to coronavirus we will not be holding events but we have asked 31 people for 31 days to share what the green ribbon means to them and a personal message, by writing something or by video and posting it on our Facebook page,” Amanda explained.

The Facebook page can be found by searching ABC for Mental Health on Facebook.

In tandem, Amanda is asking the public to also share what the green ribbon month means to them by posting photographs to the Facebook site and tagging ABC for Mental Health and #WeAreGreenRibbon.

"I came up with this initiative because Green Ribbon is all about connecting and sharing. So I asked 31 people around Limerick an Munster to say what Green Ribbon means to them, to share their message and their story in the hope it will help others,” she explained.

This page will also play host to a green ribbon art exhibition, Amanda said, where 60 artists will share their work, two per day.

“The green ribbon is all about connecting and sharing and it is so important to stay connected in these uncertain times,” she said.

"Our hashtag is #wearegreenribbon. We are working as a team. We are connected, we are reaching out. So I'm asking the public to hashtag #WeareGreenRibbon and #StayConnected. Everybody can put something online,” she said, “Share a message. Explain what is working in lockdown.”

To her surprise, Amanda, who works as a mental health advocate in the city, says many people are coping well with the enforced lockdown.

“A lot of people as the lockdown continues are getting more resilient. Their coping skills are getting better and better. They are asking questions like what can they do to make myself well, how can I keep myself occupied. A lot of people are being very creative and reaching out to their loved ones a bit more,” she said.

The SeeChange green ribbon month has been running since May 2014, and in previous years, a number of local landmarks have been lit in green to highlight the campaign.

These include the living bridge at the University of Limerick and the Clayton Hotel on the city’s riverside.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for this year’s event, search ‘ABC for Mental Health’.