Limerick’s Simon community doles out 1,510 extra food packages

A LOCAL charity has revealed that it has distributed an extra 1,510 food parcels to families and individuals since the onset of Covid-19.

The Mid-West Simon Community, which supports those who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or experiencing housing difficulties, say of the 2,088 food bags they have given out since the beginning of the coronavirus restrictions, more than half are to new applicants.

This figure includes deliveries made through the Mid-West Simon Community and the Red Cross to clients sick or cocooning, or those who said it was an emergency.

As well as this, it accounts for collections from the van outside Speakers Corner, Lower Carey's Road as well as agency collections from sister charity Novas.

One of the groups the Simon community supplies to is the Northside Family Resource Centre in Ballynanty which has transformed its Sunshine Creche into a good bank.

It’s chief executive Ciara Kane said they have distributed 90 packs to needy famlies north of the Shannon.

She added: “Traditionally, these packs should do a family for four weeks, but we are finding these packs are being consumed much quicker as the children are at home. Whereas they'd normally be at school.”

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Ms Kane said the after-school and therapy services for youngsters have been cancelled.

So they have tried to help out parents as much as they can by producing therapeutic packs.

“The idea is we are supporting the parents to become their children's own therapist. Traditionally they would have come to us and availed of our child therapy services. So instead we are supporting the parents to be the children's therapist,” she explained.

Having forced to cut her staff numbers from 40 down to just 14 due to the loss of income from its profit-making services, Ms Kane says the resource centre is now operating on a shoestring.

If you can give of your time, please telephone 061 326623.