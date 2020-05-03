Limerick community groups urged not to organise clean-ups

LIMERICK City and County Council is advising all community groups, Tidy Towns’ groups and residents’ associations not to organise community clean-ups and litter picks at this time.

Due to Covid-19 guidance and restrictions as well as the council concentrating on the provision of essential services, Limerick City and County Council says it is not in a position to facilitate such initiatives including the collection of the resulting rubbish and litter.

“The council is not in a position to endorse any activities that are seen to be in breach of the restrictions currently in place on public health grounds,” said a spokesperson.

The SuperValu Tidy Towns competition for 2020 has been cancelled in the interests of public health and safety.

“For now, we are calling on our Tidy Towns groups throughout the county to stay at home. Staying at home is the best way to minimise the risk of Covid-19 to your friends, families and communities. Please see gov.ie or hse.ie for the latest advice,” continued the spokesperson.

Some groups have asked the council staff about planting as they had pre-ordered plants prior to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Again, Limerick City and County Council cannot endorse any group activities that are in conflict with the current guidelines that are in place. Covid-19 guidelines must be followed at all times,” said the spokesperson who explained that there is some work however that can be carried out safely. These include behind the scenes planning – updating your three to five year plans, listing projects you have undertaken since June 2019 – keep a list of these projects under the relevant Tidy Towns categories, review, choose and save photographs under relevant headings, and make plans for the 2021 competition.

“Everyone can help continue to maintain their own homes and gardens using your regular waste collection to dispose of any rubbish,” said the spokesperson. “Above all the council wants you to keep safe and well at all times and to follow HSE and government guidance in relation to Covid-19.”