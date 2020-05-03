Site of Horizon Mall is cleared as Limerick council seeks further information

LIMERICK City and County Council says it is happy to discuss any future plans for the development of the Horizon Mall site following the completion of demolition works by the owner.

The site has been an eyesore for more than a decade and last October, the local authority ordered Novelty Icav, to raze the former structure to the ground

The order under the provisions of the Derelict Sites Act 1990, was part of the council’s programme of targeting derelict sites with a view to bringing them back into use and reducing eyesores around the city and county.

Work began to knock the metal and concrete shell in early November and continued until recently.

A spokesperson for the local authority has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that the demolition works have been completed to its satisfaction.

”The owners of the Horizon Mall have fully complied with the Section 11 notice issued by Limerick City and County Council, so no further action is required. As with all developers, Limerick City and County Council is happy to discuss with them their future plans for the site,” said a spokesperson.

Earlier this year Novelty Icav lodged a planning application seeking permission for a €60 million development at the site on the Dublin Road.

The Singaporean investment vehicle is seeking to build a residential and office development on the site which has been vacant since just before the financial crisis.

According to planning documents, the proposed development will feature 245 bedrooms across a range of blocks ranging in height from three to 14 stories.

Four office blocks are in the plan, over basement parking providing 12,262 square metres.

A 152 bedroom, four storey hotel also forms part of the proposed development, alongside a filling station, and a three-storey community building.

This element of the development will include a creche and a multi-use games area, while a public park and playground will also form part of the scheme.

The planning application was lodged in early January and planners are awaiting a response to a request for further information.

The applicant has been asked to carry out an analysis of travel level during peak times at both the Groody and Parkway Roundabouts.

As part of the request for further information, planners have also asked that an amphibian survey and a bat survey are undertaken at the site.

Any plans or proposals for the remainder of the lands owned by Novelty Icav, must also be submitted.

Novelty Icav must reply to the request for further information by the middle of September.