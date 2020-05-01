Cash stolen from car parked at Limerick graveyard

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a quantity of cash from a car which was parked outside a cemetery in County Limerick.

The incident happened at Abington graveyard near Murroe while the owner of the car was visiting a grave,

“The lady in her 50s locked her car and on her return she could see the front passenger window was smashed and a plastic bag had been taken,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“The bag contained cash but the thief couldn’t have known this unless he saw her put the item away safely and hoped for the best,” she added.

Gardai are warning hat some thieves follow people who have been to ATMs or financial institutions and break into their cars if they get a chance in the hope that the money is left in the car.