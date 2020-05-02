Limerick College to host Q&A sessions on Instagram

MARY Immaculate College has announced it is to run a series of virtual Questions and Answers sessions for potential applicants.

Given the current Covid-19 restrictions, the college is offering interested parties the chance to ask lecturers and other key members of the college community, anything they would like to know about MIC, and its degrees, via the social media platform Instagram.

“Giving potential students an insight into what they can expect when they begin a programme of study at MIC is at the core of the MIC Taster Sessions. Even though the current situation precludes us from running them this year we wanted to ensure people still get the opportunity to engage with the College and have all their questions answered,” said Dr Patrick Cosgrove, MIC Student Recruitment Officer.

The Q&A sessions will be of particular interest to current leaving certificate students in helping them make their final decision on what programmes to include on their CAO Application form and are open to guidance counsellors and parents.

For a full schedule and timetable see www. mic.ie or via ‘miclimerick’ on Instagram.