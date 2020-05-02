Limerick's Kenzie, 7, has a new 'Presidential Pen Pal'

YOU normally have to be 100 to get a letter from Aras an Uachtarain but Kenzie Ryan got one at the tender age of seven.

An Post’s free postcards are designed to cheer up those cocooning so Kenzie decided to give President Michael D Higgins a boost. She and many of the pupils in Mary Queen of Ireland Girls National School in Caherdavin sent postcards over the past few weeks.

Kenzie, who is taught by Carmel McGrath in first class, wrote a very special postcard to President Higgins.

“In her lovely handwriting she sent her good wishes to the president and his family. She wrote about the president’s dog Bród and told him about her rescue dog Benji. She also told him that she had two brothers Kai and Jake. Most importantly she kindly told the president the very important message to ‘Stay home and stay safe’. She addressed it to Michael D Higgins and sent it with An Post’s free postal scheme,” said Mr McGrath.

Little did Kenzie know that a few days later Ireland’s first citizen would write back. She got a reply from the Áras and a lovely picture of the president’s dogs Bród and Síoda. The president’s secretary passed on his gratitude and thanked Kenzie for her “very well written postcard”. The president expressed how he enjoys reading messages from young people.

The president wanted to let Kenzie know that his dogs Bród and Síoda are doing very well and managing to take some walks with himself and Sabina around the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin. His secretary passed on the president’s great appreciation for Kenzie’s thoughtfulness and sent his very best wishes to her family at this time.

Ms McGrath said this is “truly, a great news story and Kenzie is to be highly praised for her thoughtfulness and kindness, thinking of others during these difficult times.”

“Maith Thú Kenzie! We are so proud of you. Thank you so much President Higgins too for giving Kenzie and us all a boost! Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine,” said Ms McGrath.

Kenzie’s mum and dad, Tracey and Jason are very proud. Tracey said her daughter was “delighted” to get a reply.

“It is pure cute. She wasn't expecting anyone to write back to her so she was delighted. And especially to get the picture of the dogs - that was her favourite part,” said Tracey.