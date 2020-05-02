Violent criminal admits making threats to kill

A VIOLENT offender will be sentenced later in the year after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including making threats to kill or cause serious harm to another man.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Raymond McDonagh, 31, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to 12 charges relating to offences which occurred at locations in Limerick, Clare and Cork on various dates during July and August 2019.

The charges include sending menacing text messages, making a number threats to kill or cause or serious harm, theft and dangerous driving.

Mr McDonagh, who has several previous convictions, also pleaded guilty to charges relating to the theft of a number or cars and a caravan.

After John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, confirmed the guilty pleas were acceptable to the State, Judge Gerald Keys remanded him in continuing custody until June when a date for a sentencing hearing will be confirmed.