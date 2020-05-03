Young Limerick woman ‘entitled to pandemic credit’

A YOUNG woman who has pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary charges should be entitled to a “pandemic credit’ whenever she is sentenced.

That was the submission of barrister Brian McInerney after his client – Eileen Delaney – admitted several offences.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, the 26-year-old, of no fixed abode, admitted robbing mobile phones from two different people on dates during 2018 and 2019.

One of offences occurred at Hartstonge Street in the city centre while the second occurred at Dublin Road, Limerick.

Ms Delaney has also pleaded guilty to a burglary charge relating to an incident which occurred at a private home in Garryowen on April 29, 2018.

Although the charge states the defendant was in possession of a hatchet at the time, she initially stated “I hadn’t a weapon” before later entering her guilty plea.

After Judge Gerald Keys was told the guilty pleas were acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr McInerney asked that it be noted his client had pleaded guilty at an “exceptionally early” stage.

He submitted that in the circumstances she should receive a “pandemic credit” whenever she is sentenced.

Ms Delaney was remanded in continuing custody until June when a date for the sentencing hearing will be set.