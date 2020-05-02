Many of Limerick’s library services still available on world wide web

LIBRARY branches across Limerick may be closed – but thanks to the wonder of modern technology, a whole variety of services can be accessed from home.

Limerick’s libraries were among the first to close due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, March 12 and have remained so since.

But now City and County Council, which runs the library service has stressed a huge range of free services are available through your computers at home.​

These services include free access to the archives of online newspapers – including this one you’re reading right now – plus magazines, eBooks, eAudiobooks, online classes and language courses.

More than 50,000 ebooks and eaudiobooks are available fgree of charge, including titles for all ages.

A range of custom settings are available that can greatly assist readers who have, for example, dyslexia or a hearing/visual impairment.

Library staff are also making 125 language courses available through the RBdigital telephone application., while there are also more than 500 free online courses.

Subjects covered include accounting, business, psychologisy, extercvise, fitness, entrepreneurship arts, music and home and garden care.

Also covered are classes in cooking, computers and technology, health and medicine, writing skills, law and legal, parenting and family, pet and animal care.

If you have problems accessing any of the services, there will be someone on hand during library office hours to help you through the process.

For the youngsters, the popular monthly storytimes have also moved online.​

You can telephone 061-407510.

Alternatively, email margaret.oreilly

@limerick.ie or julie.mcloughlin

@limerick.ie