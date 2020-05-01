Limerick couple’s diamond anniversary to remember

A LOVING Limerick couple have enjoyed a diamond wedding anniversary they will never forget.

Rita and Jack Fitzgibbon, who are both aged in their 80s, were devastated when they could not travel to see family in England to mark the auspicious occasion due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But the family wanted to ensure the pair did not miss out on a good old celebration to mark their 60 years of marriage – and brought the party to them.

Following an appeal on national radio, Master Chef’s stepped in to provide the pair with a slap-up meal at their home in Caherdavin.

“It was absolutely beautiful, just beautiful,” said Rita, “The way they did it was absolutely gorgeous. The presentation was beautiful. It was all just wonderful.”

On the menu were a prawn cocktail, followed by a pan-fried chicken.

Then for desert, Jack enjoyed tropical fruit, while for Rita, it was a vanilla creme brulee, washed down with champagne.

“As you know, we are married for 60 years and Jack was asking me why I couldn’t cook chicken like that,” Rita laughed.

The couple were presented with a bunch of flowers and a special anniversary cake with a picture of the pair from heir wedding day.

Rita and Jack – married in April 1960 at St Munchin’s Church – have been cocooning and had only been able to telephone their family.

But with the help of Chris Towers of Master Chef, they linked up with their family in England using Facetime, an internet-based application which allows video calling.

“We had a great laugh between Siobhan in Dorking, Angela in Southend-on-Sea and Rhiann in Basildon. We had a great craic between the lot of them for 15 to 20 minutes. It made our day,” Jack said.

Like most people, the last few weeks have been difficult for the couple.

But Rita is able to keep the good side out, saying: “Jack and I recognise how lucky we are, and the people around us. It’s made us appreciate other people too.”

While the diamond pair were looking forward to a party, once news of the deadly coronavirus outbreak came, Jack admitted he was just happy to mark the anniversary with a cup of tea “and hope that things get better.”

But Rita said there is a sense that as a senior citizen, they are the forgotten generation in this outbreak.

She said: “Cocooning is fearful, very fearful. You’re getting older and you’re listening to the radio and television and what is being said about senior citizens suggests that you are at the end of your life and there is no future for you. But you within yourself have a great future. I’m looking forward. By saying this, they are curtailing your life.”

In spite of this, Rita and Jack are looking forward to the rest of their lives, once this pandemic passes.

“I can understand why people say this, I mean we are not as healthy as we were when we were younger. But it sometimes feels like they are giving you a death sentence,” she said. “We have lots more in our minds to do. We were planning to go for a nice holiday. We were going to celebrate this with our family. But what I’m trying to say is you have to respect the dangers that are there. But it seems to be this age group who are being warned there is no future.”

“But we have so much to do yet,” she added.

Having lived abroad for so much of their lives (Rita was once a deputy chairman on Basildon Council in England), their pride for Limerick still burns bright.

“I get very hurt when I hear people tearing it apart. There’s so many good people, lovely, lovely people in Limerick," Rita said.

At the start of the pandemic, Jack said they were not initially scared to go out.

”But when you see what’s on the television now, it frightens you,” he said.

Both Rita and Jack have travelled all over the world during their long life together.

But Jack has now set his sights a bit more modestly, saying, “We might take a walk down to Poor Man’s Kilkee and sit beside the Terry Wogan’s statue!”

Master Chefs managing director Pat O’Sullivan said: “As soon I heard Jack and Rita's heartwarming story, I felt compelled to call in and offer to do something special for the two of them. I know from speaking to them that this meal is something that they've been looking forward to all week and we're delighted to see the two of them sat down, relaxed and enjoying themselves after what has been a tough time in isolation.”