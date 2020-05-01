Companies send 'Limerick Visors' to Milford Hospice

DEPUTY Niall Collins has commended two County Limerick companies who have joined together to make PPE for those looking after our loved ones.

Total Plastic Solutions and Weener Plastics in Dromcollogher are making what they call the Limerick Visor. They contacted Deputy Niall Collins to assist them in starting up the new venture.

“I was delighted to help out. They have combined their expertise to make Limerick Visors. It is incredible generosity. To date they have made 2,000 visors which have been given to St Ita’s and St Catherine’s nursing homes and Milford Hospice. It will help protect those on the frontline and our loved ones,” said Deputy Collins.

Sam Foley, of Total Plastic Solutions, said expediency was key. He thanked Danny Gleeson and the staff of DG Systems and APT for providing the moulding machine and associated equipment on short notice; Liam Quaid, of Weener Plastics Limited, who assisted to fast track a visor solution for “our frontline heroes”.