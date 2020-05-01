Limerick nursing home confirms Covid-19 among residents and staff

A LOCAL nursing home has confirmed that Covid-19 has been diagnosed among residents and staff. In response to a query submitted to Athlunkard Nursing Home in Wesbury last week by the Limerick Leader, a statement was issued to the paper this week outlining that management have been engaging directly with the HSE on a consultative basis over the past three weeks and that this process is ongoing.

“In conjunction with the relevant authorities a specialised plan to provide appropriate health care to residents and staff has been implemented. Covid-19 presents considerable challenges for our nursing home and nursing homes across Ireland,” reads the statement.

The nursing home management say that they have been “fortunate from the outset to be able to provide complete individual isolation to each resident within the facility”.

“Our complete management team is in place. Additional staff surplus to our normal requirements have been put in place to reflect the additional care needs at this time.”

The Limerick Leader contacted management at the nursing home last week after concerns were raised about the presence of Covid-19 at the care facility.

“Our residents remain our priority and are being cared for appropriately. Their health and wellbeing is our foremost concern,” continues the statement.

“We take this opportunity to thank our staff and the extended community for their fantastic commitment and dedication. During this difficult time, we remain committed to providing residents with the best possible care. We ask the media to respect the privacy of the residents and staff during this difficult time and we will not be commenting further.

“We are taking all appropriate measures and our management, staff, colleagues and partners continue as always to rise to the challenge to look after our residents and one another. We extend our best wishes to all residents and staff in the sector at this difficult time,” the statement concludes.