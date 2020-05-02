Limerick students set to appear on TG4 show

This Sunday’s Cleas Act on TG4 at 8.30pm sees presenters Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile and Eoghan Ó Loideáin meet the students of Gaelscoil Caladh an Treoigh in Limerick who have an enriching learning experience with the local branch of St Vincent de Paul.

In the episode, students at the school have an enriching learning experience with members of the local branch of St Vincent de Paul. Young and old come together to learn about the importance of giving back to your community all within the guise of founding a new pop up choir to sing a Gaeilge version of Disney’s hit King of the Swingers in studio.

In part one we see the kids and adults getting to know each other in the school and then choir members Ollie (Rang 2) , Mollaí and Thomas (both Rang 4) join Eibhlín and Eoghan on the couch to tell them more about the experience and what they learned. Talented artist Mollaí also shows her impressive work, rugby fanatic Thomas tells about his love life and Ollie tells us about his one true love – PIZZA!

We also meet Rang 5 friends Dáire and Rian tell us about the school’s amazing sports achievements of late and all about their parent’s dodgy driving skills! Finally, it’s the turn of siblings Eamon, Seán and Áine to tease mom about her love of the Galway team and tell Eibhlín about the adorable kittens they rescued. As always on Cleas Act- it is all kinds of everything with these kids as they tell us about what they love and the most embarrassing facts they can think of about parents and teachers!

Viewers are also treated to some amazing performances not just the newly formed choir at the end of the show with help from the Cleas Act music director Louise Nic an tSionnaigh.. Students also perform of Ím Bím Baboro with the help of muinteoir Sinéad. Special guest Emma O Driscoll also wows with an amazing rendition of the hit song ‘A Milion Dreams’ and tells Eibhlín about her career and how she’s loving her biggest role yet of motherhood.