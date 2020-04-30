No bail for Limerick woman accused of stealing €3k worth of groceries

A WOMAN who is accused of stealing more than €3,000 worth of groceries and a variety of other household items has been refused bail.

Lindsay Collopy, 38, who has an address at Abbeylock, Corbally appeared before Limerick District Court after she was charged with multiple theft charges relating to offences which are alleged to have happened earlier this year.

It is alleged the defendant entered a number of different stores on dates between February 12 and April 11 and that she left each premises without paying for a large number of items.

Garda Ryan Hill said groceries worth €409.86 were stolen from the Aldi store on the Dublin Road on February 12 while groceries worth €327 were stolen from Tesco at Coonagh Cross on February 27.

Household goods worth €745 were stolen from Dunnes Stores at the Jetland Shopping Centre the following day and goods worth €1,850 were stolen from the same store on March 7.

Ms Collopy is also accused of stealing small quantities of alcohol from the same Aldi store on February 28 and from the Centra at Upper William Street in the city centre on April 11.

While some of the property was recovered, the vast majority was not and the various stores remain at a substantial loss.

In addition to the theft offences the defendant has also been charged with burglary relating to an incident at an apartment at Grove Island, Corbally on March 15, 2019.

She is also accused of handling a number of lost or stolen bank cards which were located by gardai following the theft offence at Aldi on February 28, 2020.

Opposing bail, Garda Hill said CCTV has been obtained from each of the locations and that full statements of complaint has been made in each case.

He said the modus operandi was the same for each of the offences and that Ms Collopy made some admissions when questioned.

He told Judge Marian O’leary the defendant is a heavy user of alcohol and drugs and that he had concerns she would not appear in court if released.

”She will not abide by any bail conditions,” he said adding that he was also fearful that she would commit further similar offences if granted bail.

Solicitor John Herbert, who was assigned to represent Ms Collopy, said she “currently clean” and is living with her father.

He said she was willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court if released and that her father was willing to allow her to continue to live at his home.

Refusing bail, Judge O’Leary commented the value of the goods allegedly stolen was “very large”.

She said she was satisfied it was appropriate, in the circumstances, to uphold the garda objection.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to all matters.