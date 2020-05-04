Limerick youth told freedom is in his own hands after ‘crime orgy’

A YOUTH who caused thousands of euro worth of damage during a late-night crime rampage in the city centre has been warned he faces two years detention if he reoffends.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age has pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to offences which took place on February 1. 2019.

Significant damage was caused when several large shop windows at Cruises Street were damaged when they were struck and kicked.

The criminal damage charges before the court relate to three stores – Eason, Three and River Island.

The defendant, who was 16 at the time, has also pleaded to a number of charges relating to the theft of a number of different cars.

Those offences all occurred in Castletroy area of the city on dates in February.

During a sentencing hearing, Liam Carroll BL said his client had spent some time in custody following his arrest and that he “now appreciates his liberty” and acknowledges the seriousness of the offences.

He said he no longer associates with certain individuals and that he has been cooperating with the Probation Service since he pleaded guilty late last year.

Imposing sentence, Judge Gerald Keys noted the positive contents of a probation report and the recommendation that any period of detention be deferred for a period of time.

Addressing the defendant directly the judge said: “You involved yourself in an orgy of criminal activity for a certain period of time” adding that because of his age he was entitled to “certain protections” in law.

“I hope you will take advantage of that protection,” he said warning the youth that he would be “treated like an adult and a criminal” once he turns 18 later in the year.

Appealing to the court to give the defendant “a last chance” the youth’s grandfather told the court that “certain elements” had called to his home and coerced him into behaving the way he did.

He said he believes he has learned his lesson and that he will remain on the “straight and narrow”.

The judge said he was noting the recommendations of the Probation Service and was willing not to impose an immediate order of detention.

“It will be a hanging over you,” he told the youth. “If you want to go to jail ignore everything I have said, your future freedom is entirely up to yourself,” he added.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to two years’ detention but the penalty was deferred for nine months under the provisions of the Children’s Act.

The matter is due before the court again, for review, early next year.

Between now and then the youth must remain under the supervision of the Probation Service.