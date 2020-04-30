Windsor provides vehicles to Limerick’s St John’s ambulance volunteers

A NATIONAL vehicle provider has teamed up with St John’s Ambulance to deliver medications and food to some of the most vulnerable in society.

Windsor is helping the ambulant company to also transport vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and nursing homes as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of letting up.​

Windsor is providing complimentary cars to St. John Ambulance volunteers in Limerick and across the country to help them continue their front-line work.

St John’s Ambulance is working closely with An Garda Siochana, pharmacies and other local charities to identify where its support is needed most in local communities. The support it is receiving from Windsor will help the organisation to reach as many people as possible.

“Our volunteers are active in their communities and working hard to identify those in need and to provide them with the support they require. These Nissan Qashqai cars will be put to use in a number of counties to reach as many as possible,” said Dr Keith Kennedy, St. John Ambulance.

Peter Nicholson, the managing director of Windsor added: “St. John Ambulance is one of Ireland’s great community organisations. Their work in delivering medications and food supplies to those who are unable to avail of any alternative solution is helping to save lives We are delighted to support the organisation’s dedicated volunteers and their tireless work to maintain a link with the most vulnerable in our society.”