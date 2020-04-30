Limerick choirs to sing Queen of May on Friday

BRUFF choir member Mike Clery says we are in strange time so we need strange ideas.

He came up with a plan for all choir singers to go out into their gardens and sing the hymn, the Queen of May this Friday, May 1 at 10.30am. It will herald the first day of summer. Mike, aged 79, contacted choirs in Kilmallock, his homeplace of Dromin-Athlacca, Kilfinane, Knockainey, Lough Gur and Donoughmore. They are all on board.

Anita Casey, choir mistress of the Saturday night Mass choir in Bruff, said they meet once a week on Thursday to practice.

“You can imagine how much we miss our weekly meetings and Masses as we haven’t sang together since the beginning of March. Some of our members are over 70 and some have underlying conditions so we are trying to stay in touch through phone calls and social media. During one of those phone calls with Mike the idea of singing the hymn Bring flowers of the rarest or as we call it the Queen of May. It would mean a lot to our choir and maybe to all the choirs in the area to try and sing this beautiful hymn,” said Ms Casey. All are invited to join them on Friday.