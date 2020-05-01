Fresh delay to West Limerick Shannon LNG project

THERE'S set to be a fresh delay to the 15-year-long saga of plans for a liquid natural gas plant on the Shannon Estuary.

It comes after a European court found that the Irish planning authorities were wrong to extend planning permission for the project without a new environmental impact study.

Friends of the Irish Environment had challenged the ruling from An Bord Pleanala which would have seen permission extended for the terminal near Ballylongford by five years up to 2023 without a new study.

Juliane Kokott, European Court of Justice advocate general, said on Thursday that An Bord Pleanála should have sought an up-to-date environmental impact study before extending the project’s planning permission.

Her decision means that the case will have to go back to the Irish High Court, which sought the advocate general’s opinion on the issue in the first place.

Fears were already raised earlier this week that the controversial gas-pipe project may not happen if the Green Party enters government.

The proposal could bring up to 500 construction jobs to the West Limerick-North Kerry border as well as over 50 permanent positions once operational.

However, the Green Party which is expected to enter government formation talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail has set its face against any LNG proposal.

In its list of 17 questions – which many have seen as red-line issues – it has asked whether the next government would cease the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure.

Local Green Party TD Brian Leddin said if this project went ahead “it would leave Ireland in last place in Europe in terms of its reduction in gas emissions.”

But Fianna Fail deputy Niall Collins criticised the “uninformed commentary” surrounding the LNG project, and said it is “key to underpinning our energy security supply into the future.”

Since the Shannon LNG scheme was announced way back in 2006, the project has been beset with delays, with the Safety Before LNG campaign group playing a big part.

They highlight the damage the project would do to the local environment around the Shannon Estuary, with its spokesperson Johnny McElligott previously warning the scheme could pave the way for fracking in Ireland – or at the very least the import of fracked gas.

Fracking sees a high-pressure water mixture drilled into rocks to release gas inside. But environmentalists warn potentially carcinogenic chemicals used may escape and contaminate groundwater around a site.

Speaking this week, Mr Leddin said: “We cannot support it because the development of Shannon LNG would set Ireland on a particular emissions pathway over the next 15 to 20 years. It would leave Ireland in last place in Europe in terms of its reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. It's not required from an energy security point of view. The new government should not support it.”

He added: “You have to weigh up on the Shannon LNG point the value of the jobs versus the greater financial and environmental cost to the state. It's a very one-sided equation.”

But Mr Collins, a long-time supporter of the massive project, hit back, saying he feels the Green Party is only targetting new LNG projects.

He feels with a licence in place, Shannon LNG could be considered an existing scheme.

“The Green document ​was vague in relation to the LNG project. It spoke of no new projects. I wouldn’t describe Shannon LNG as a new concept - it’s been spoken about for years. Everyone agrees on two points - whether it’s LNG or any source of gas, it should not be fracked. Everybody knows and understands the need for energy security too,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“There’s a lot of uninformed commentary generated around LNG - for me as a TD representing the region, I'd be very strong in my view that project should proceed. It’s important other representatives in the region stand up for the merits of this project and that’s why I’m doing it,” he added.

Mr Collins, who is tipped for a role in government, added: “The security of our energy supply is of the paramount importance. Big employers like Aughinish Alumina and the National Grid need to have that security.”

But Safety Before LNG has pointed out that almost half the TDs elected to the 33rd Dail have signed a pledge stating that they are "opposed to the importation of US fracked Gas into Ireland via LNG import terminals".

Previously, John Fox, Tarbert Development Association, said he feels 95% in the town were in favour.