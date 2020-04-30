‘Replace parking spots with restaurant tables’ says Limerick councillor

A FORMER metropolitan mayor has called for parking spots in Limerick to be replaced with restaurant tables.

Councillor Daniel Butler has been in contact with local authority bosses to table the idea, which he hopes will help restaurants left struggling in the wake of the coronavirus crisis​.

Among the hospitality trade, it’s expected restaurants will re-open under strict social distancing guidelines, which the Fine Gael man says will cut their capacity and trade by 40%.

To help this, he wants to see eatries in the city centre, as well as Kilmallock, Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale and other towns and villages, benefit from the elimination of a parking spot instead a table where the vehicle would have ​been.

Business owners would pay a nominal fee to have this service, he said.

“What I have asked council executives to examine next is the use of parklets and on street tables in place of parking where there is a demand by food business’ for the summer period. This would help to compensate food outlets for lost capacity while also making our towns and villages more pedestrian friendly,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“The parklets could be used as eating spaces or to compensate for lost path space, where current path space is used for tables, to ensure physical distancing space and support those with mobility challenges such as wheelchair user,” he added.

Cllr Butler says the use of parking spaces is a natural extension to restaurants using the pavement for tables, adding he doesn’t feel that many spots will be impacted because lots of restaurants already do not face onto the roads.

As Covid-19 restrictions begin to be relaxed, Fine Gael’s party leader in the metropolitan district warned businesses are going to face “a new reality”.

In order to help, he wants to see the speed limit in the city cut from 50 kilometres per hour down to 30 kilometres per hour: “This would help with safety issues associated with parklets and ensure improved safety for pedestrians. We need to explore all the options but in a measured and coherent way that does not burden stretched resources,” he said.