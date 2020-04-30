Thousands vote to select 'Limerick Leader 2km Challenge' winner

OVER 11,000 people have voted to find the best photo in Limerick as part of the Leader's competition in association with Clean Ireland Recycling.

Over the last 10 days, photos have been pouring in from people taking images from within their 2km exercise zone.

The response was truly overwhelming. The volume of photographs far exceeded what we in the newsroom expected, while the quality of each and every picture, was exceptional.

Limerick never looked so beautiful.

Each day last week, the Limerick Leader published a slideshow of photographs from every inch of the city and county.

Dogs, squirrels, ponies, birds, sheep, rivers, boats, statues, scenery and more, filled our inbox every night as an ever increasing number of Limerick ‘snappers’ took to the challenge.

In total we received close to 1,000 pictures, while the poll to select the Top 10 and the overall winner had over 11,000 votes. The overall winner, pictured above, is a photo of the former Limerick to Foynes Railway track taken from Ballycullen Road in Askeaton by Therese Griffin.

The picture claimed over 30% of the final vote.There is some poetic reflection in the image. A now unused way of life, providing such beauty. A nostalgic view of the past. Something we are all clinging to in these uncertain times.

We, the staff of the Limerick Leader cannot thank enough all the people who took part in the 2km Challenge. The pictures were the highlight of our working days and the messages of goodwill were great to receive in these unprecedented times.

Keep an eye out on our website for the next challenge, in the coming days.